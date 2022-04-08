Tungsten Posts New Music Video "Bliss" Online

Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten have revealed a video for "Bliss," the new single and title track from their third album, which is due for release 17th June via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.

The video was recorded and edited by guitarist Nick Johansson, who comments: "We already knew we wanted Volfram to be part of this video. Other than that I got some ideas from one of our band photos where we sit around an old black telephone, seemingly waiting for a call. This resulted in a concept for our video 'Bliss' which turned out pretty cool. The stressful feeling of the video suits the song and it’s lyrics well."