Incite Debuts "Mental Destruction" Music Video
The time has finally come and Arizona thrash metallers Incite have released their new album "Wake Up Dead" today! Forged from blood and sweat, this new release combines the greatest strengths of extreme metal. Incite jettison the extraneous bloat of slicker bands in favor of authentic grit and determination. The very spirit of heavy music culture, and attitude, courses through the veins of singer Richie Cavalera, guitarist Eli Santana, bassist Christopher “EL” Elsten, and drummer Lennon Lopez. Across five full-length albums and a handful of EPs, the Arizona powerhouse declared war on injustice, wealth inequality, and a bevy of similar societal ills with focused rage and violent intent.
Singer Richie Cavalera comments: "After a year and half wait to unleash this beast, 'Wake Up Dead' is here! We’re all so proud of this record, the new songs kill, the old classics show everyone where we’ve come from musically, and the artwork absolutely slays lives. We’ve become part of an insane new team, and we’re all ready for the world to enjoy the hard work, and sacrifice we all have put into this album. Can’t wait to play it live for you metalheads real soon. Hella metal forever!"
For all those who can't make it to the shows, make sure to enjoy the band's new music video, directed by Vicente Cordero.
"Metalheads, we give you 'Mental Destruction' - it’s a new vibe for us musically", Richie adds. "It’s heavy, it has acoustic guitar, and an insane video. It’s about the collapse of one’s mental state and not doing anything or caring to change it. We all have the power to change who we are for the better, we just have to make it happen. This is a huge song for us on every level and shows the new boundaries we’re pushing with the band. Headbang your asses off!!!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Axel Rudi Pell Shares New Visualizer Video
- Next Article:
Bridear To Release New Album In May
0 Comments on "Incite Debuts 'Mental Destruction' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.