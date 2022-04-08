"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Axel Rudi Pell Shares New Visualizer Video "Gone With The Wind"

posted Apr 8, 2022

German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell released with "Gone With The Wind" a new digital single and visualizer today. The song is taken from the upcoming studio album "Lost XXIII," which will be released on April 15th.

Axel Rudi Pell: "'Gone With The Wind' is one of the best and most emotional ballads I ever wrote. Lyrically it's about a dog who waits for his owner at the train station to return from work. Unfortunately his owner died during work. The dog waits for more than 1 year at the station, never realizing that his master will never return. It's a true story actually!"

