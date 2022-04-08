Axel Rudi Pell Shares New Visualizer Video "Gone With The Wind"
German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell released with "Gone With The Wind" a new digital single and visualizer today. The song is taken from the upcoming studio album "Lost XXIII," which will be released on April 15th.
Axel Rudi Pell: "'Gone With The Wind' is one of the best and most emotional ballads I ever wrote. Lyrically it's about a dog who waits for his owner at the train station to return from work. Unfortunately his owner died during work. The dog waits for more than 1 year at the station, never realizing that his master will never return. It's a true story actually!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kreator Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Incite Debuts "Mental Destruction" Video
0 Comments on "Axel Rudi Pell Shares New Visualizer Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.