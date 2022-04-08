Axel Rudi Pell Shares New Visualizer Video "Gone With The Wind"

German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell released with "Gone With The Wind" a new digital single and visualizer today. The song is taken from the upcoming studio album "Lost XXIII," which will be released on April 15th.

Axel Rudi Pell: "'Gone With The Wind' is one of the best and most emotional ballads I ever wrote. Lyrically it's about a dog who waits for his owner at the train station to return from work. Unfortunately his owner died during work. The dog waits for more than 1 year at the station, never realizing that his master will never return. It's a true story actually!"