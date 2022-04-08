Hypocrisy Announces European Tour With Septicflesh, The Agonist And Horizon Ignited
Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)
On November 26th 2021, Hypocrisy released their critically acclaimed latest album "Worship," which saw the band's best ever global chart results. Now the Swedish death metal executors are set to rise up again to sweep across Europe like a storm, sure to leave a trail of pure death metal devastation across 17 countries and 37 cities. The huge Worship European Tour 2022 tour will launch on September 30th, taking in a string of three UK shows in October.
Hypocrisy warmly welcomes metal veterans SepticFlesh as special guests, as well as The Agonist and Horizon Ignited as supports on this outstanding run through Europe. Tickets are on sale now!
The tour dates are as follows:
30/09/2022 DE Bochum Matrix
01/10/2022 NL Enschede Metropool
02/10/2022 NL Eindhoven Dynamo
04/10/2022 BE Antwerp Kavka - Zappa
05/10/2022 UK London Islington Assembly Hall
06/10/2022 UK Birmingham Institute 2
07/10/2022 UK Manchester Academy 2
08/10/2022 FR Lille Le Splendid
09/10/2022 FR Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge
10/10/2022 FR Rennes L'Etage
12/10/2022 PT Porto Hard Club
13/10/2022 PT Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo
14/10/2022 ES Madrid Story Live
15/10/2022 ES Barcelona Apolo 2
16/10/2022 FR Lyon Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
18/10/2022 IT Paderno Dugnano Slaughter Club
19/10/2022 IT Rome Orion Club
21/10/2022 GR Athens Fuzz Live Music Club
22/10/2022 GR Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater
23/10/2022 BG Sofia Hristo Botev Hall
25/10/2022 RO Bucharest Quantic Club
26/10/2022 RO Cluj-Napoca /Form Space
27/10/2022 HU Budapest Dürer Kert
28/10/2022 AT Vienna Simm City
29/10/2022 DE Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark
30/10/2022 DE Hamburg Gruenspan
01/11/2022 CH Lausanne Les Docks
02/11/2022 CH Luzern Schüür
03/11/2022 DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
04/11/2022 DE Stuttgart LKA - Longhorn
05/11/2022 CZ Prague MeetFactory
06/11/2022 PL Kraków Kwadrat
07/11/2022 PL Warsaw Proxima
08/11/2022 PL Gdansk B90
10/11/2022 LU Esch/Alzette Kulturfabrik
11/11/2022 DE Leipzig Hellraiser
12/11/2022 DE Berlin Orwo Haus
