Hypocrisy Announces European Tour With Septicflesh, The Agonist And Horizon Ignited

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

On November 26th 2021, Hypocrisy released their critically acclaimed latest album "Worship," which saw the band's best ever global chart results. Now the Swedish death metal executors are set to rise up again to sweep across Europe like a storm, sure to leave a trail of pure death metal devastation across 17 countries and 37 cities. The huge Worship European Tour 2022 tour will launch on September 30th, taking in a string of three UK shows in October.

Hypocrisy warmly welcomes metal veterans SepticFlesh as special guests, as well as The Agonist and Horizon Ignited as supports on this outstanding run through Europe. Tickets are on sale now!

The tour dates are as follows:

30/09/2022 DE Bochum Matrix

01/10/2022 NL Enschede Metropool

02/10/2022 NL Eindhoven Dynamo

04/10/2022 BE Antwerp Kavka - Zappa

05/10/2022 UK London Islington Assembly Hall

06/10/2022 UK Birmingham Institute 2

07/10/2022 UK Manchester Academy 2

08/10/2022 FR Lille Le Splendid

09/10/2022 FR Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge

10/10/2022 FR Rennes L'Etage

12/10/2022 PT Porto Hard Club

13/10/2022 PT Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo

14/10/2022 ES Madrid Story Live

15/10/2022 ES Barcelona Apolo 2

16/10/2022 FR Lyon Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

18/10/2022 IT Paderno Dugnano Slaughter Club

19/10/2022 IT Rome Orion Club

21/10/2022 GR Athens Fuzz Live Music Club

22/10/2022 GR Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater

23/10/2022 BG Sofia Hristo Botev Hall

25/10/2022 RO Bucharest Quantic Club

26/10/2022 RO Cluj-Napoca /Form Space

27/10/2022 HU Budapest Dürer Kert

28/10/2022 AT Vienna Simm City

29/10/2022 DE Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark

30/10/2022 DE Hamburg Gruenspan

01/11/2022 CH Lausanne Les Docks

02/11/2022 CH Luzern Schüür

03/11/2022 DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

04/11/2022 DE Stuttgart LKA - Longhorn

05/11/2022 CZ Prague MeetFactory

06/11/2022 PL Kraków Kwadrat

07/11/2022 PL Warsaw Proxima

08/11/2022 PL Gdansk B90

10/11/2022 LU Esch/Alzette Kulturfabrik

11/11/2022 DE Leipzig Hellraiser

12/11/2022 DE Berlin Orwo Haus