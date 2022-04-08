Exclusive

Ad Noctem Funeriis Premiere New Song "Fire I" From Upcoming New Album "Abyss, Fire, Brimstones"

Italian black metal band Ad Noctem Funeriis have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song entitled “Fire I”, taken from their upcoming new album "Abyss, Fire, Brimstones". The record will be out in stores on April 12 via Symbol Of Domination Productions and Pluton’s Rising Productions.

Check out now "Fire I" streaming via YouTube for you below.



