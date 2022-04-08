Morfer Premiere New Song "Dark Wisdom" From Upcoming New Album "Tribunal"
Kyrgyzstan-based black metal band Morfer premiere a new song entitled “Dark Wisdom”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tribunal", which will be released on April 20th by Satanath Records (Georgia) and More Hate Productions (Russia).
Check out now "Dark Wisdom" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Inanna Premiere New "Far Away In Other Spheres"
- Next Article:
Ad Noctem Funeriis Premiere New Song "Fire I"
0 Comments on "Morfer Premiere New Song 'Dark Wisdom'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.