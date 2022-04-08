Inanna Premiere New Song "Far Away In Other Spheres" From Upcoming New Album "Void of Unending Depths"
Chilean death metal band Inanna premiere a new song entitled “Far Away In Other Spheres”, taken from their upcoming new album "Void of Unending Depths", which set for release on April 25th by Memento Mori.
Check out now "Far Away In Other Spheres" streaming via YouTube for you below.
