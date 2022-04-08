Puppy Premiere New Music Video For “My Offer”

London trio Puppy premiere a new official music video for their track “My Offer” streaming for you below. The group’s new studio full-length “Pure Evil” will be released on May 06th.



Tell the band::

“‘The Last Judgement‘ and ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights‘ are two triptychs which juxtapose fantastic images of divine purity and grandeur with some of the most nightmarish and grotesque visuals ever painted. Idealised visions of pastel purity and edenic excess rub up against strange, bestial creatures which torture one another amidst hellish tableaus. It all feels very heavy-metal somehow. We figured that if anything could make these eerie creatures more surreal and unnerving, having them sing along to the latest Puppy track might be a good place to start.”