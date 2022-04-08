Temple Of Void Premiere New Single & Music Video “Deathtouch” - To Release New Album “Summoning The Slayer” In June
Death/doom metal band Temple Of Void announce a June 03rd release date for their Relapse Records debut album “Summoning The Slayer“. The group had Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) produce, mix and master that record.
A music video for the first advance track off it by the name of “Deathtouch“, has premiered online streaming below.
“Summoning The Slayer” track list:
01 – “Behind The Eye”
02 – “Deathtouch”
03 – “Engulfed”
04 – “A Sequence Of Rot”
05 – “Hex, Curse, & Conjuration”
06 – “The Transcending Horror”
07 – “Dissolution”
