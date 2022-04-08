Decapitated Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hello Death” Featuring Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk
Band Photo: Decapitated (?)
Polish groove metal band Decapitated‘s latest track “Hello Death” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. That track finds Ukrainian frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk of Jinjer guesting. Decapitated‘s eighth studio full-length “Cancer Culture” is scheduled for a May 27th release by Nuclear Blast. An accompanying music video will go live as well in about two hours from now (as of press time).
What's Next?
