Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single “O”
UK metal band Bullet For My Valentine premiere their new single “O” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. below. The track represents the group’s first new material to arrive since this past November’s release of their self-titled studio full-length.
“O” is also one of five bonus tracks added to a forthcoming new deluxe edition of their latest album "Bullet For My Valentine".The track list will sport the below songs:
11 – “O”
12 – “Stitches”
13 – “No More Tears”
14 – “Step Out From The Inside”
15 – “This Means War”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Flagman Premiere New Single & Music Video "Sniff"
- Next Article:
Decapitated Premiere Single - Jinjer Singer Guests
0 Comments on "Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single 'O'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.