Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single “O”

UK metal band Bullet For My Valentine premiere their new single “O” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. below. The track represents the group’s first new material to arrive since this past November’s release of their self-titled studio full-length.



“O” is also one of five bonus tracks added to a forthcoming new deluxe edition of their latest album "Bullet For My Valentine".The track list will sport the below songs:

11 – “O”

12 – “Stitches”

13 – “No More Tears”

14 – “Step Out From The Inside”

15 – “This Means War”