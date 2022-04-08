Flagman Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sniff”
Florida's eccentric metal trio Flagman are back with another new advance track. Below you can stream their new single and music video “Sniff“, which will premiere in about 6 hours as of press time.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Projected To Release New Album In June
- Next Article:
Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Single "O"
0 Comments on "Flagman Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Sniff'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.