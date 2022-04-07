Projected To Release New Album "Hypoxia" In June
Building upon the success of 2017’s release "Ignite My Insanity," rock and metal supergroup Projected today announces "Hypoxia," the band’s third studio album out on June 24 via Rat Pak Records.
The upcoming album features 13 brand new songs from the heralded quartet consisting of Sevendust guitarist John Connolly, Alter Bridge/Creed drummer Scott Phillips, Sevendust bassist Vince Hornsby and Tremonti guitarist Eric “E-Rock” Friedman.
"Hypoxia" is available for pre-order in various configurations including CD, vinyl, and cassette bundles, here.
Guitarist and singer John Connolly says, "To me, personally, it feels like the most cohesive work we’ve done especially considering it’s the first time we all went in the studio together. That in itself had a huge impact on the songwriting process. And it’s taken some time to finally get released but it feels like we’ve matured quite a bit as a band."
"Hypoxia" shows a band building on its established foundation while incorporating new and exciting elements. Following the brooding album intro "Consequences," listeners are then greeted to the crushing guitar riffs of John Connolly to open the galloping track "Dead Weight," setting the stage for the rest of the album’s journey. Projected shows great range on this latest offering, establishing hooky and singable moments in songs like "Stain," "Take Aim," and "Scars" while expertly crafting classic nu-metal styles in "The Thing That’s Real," and "Hypoxia." Songs like "Dark" and "Death Is Mostly Permanent" showcase the band’s ability to slow things down while still keeping a foot-stomping pulse. Fans will be sure to be headbanging in no time to the latest offering by these rock and metal stalwarts.
Tracklisting:
1. Consequences
2. Dead Weight
3. The Thing That’s Real
4. Stain
5. Take Aim
6. Hypoxia
7. Without You
8. Scars
9. My Addiction
10. Test
11. Dark
12. Death Is Mostly Permanent
13. At Your Window
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Projected To Release New Album In June"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.