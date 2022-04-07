I Am The Night Shares New Music Video "I Am The Night"

I Am The Night have released a music video for "I Am The Night", featured on their upcoming album, "While The Gods Are Sleeping," out on May 6. Find the clip below.

The new band, featuring Finnish metal legends, opens an ancient chasm of black metal born of an epic tradition.

Rising from the deep valleys of Kymi in southernmost Finland, I Am The Night is black metal rooted in the classic early ‘90s tradition, where walls of guitars and synthesizers raise the forces of darkness in a battle against the heavens and burning angels light up the night sky.

The band’s debut full-length album, with cover art by scene legend Necrolord, bears the title "While The Gods Are Sleeping," and will be released on May 6. The record was birthed during the heaviest blizzard Finland had seen in years in the winter of 2021, with the band holed up at the Soundspiral Audio studio during the height of the pandemic.

"This album, in a way, is both the thing that should not be and something we should have made flesh many moons ago already," comments Markus Vanhala. He continues, "It is a passage back in time that dark forest of our minds through which we spent our youth traversing."