Rivers Of Nihil Releases Documentary Chronicling New Album "The Work"

Rivers of Nihil unleashed "The Work" on the world back in September of 2021. In continued celebration of the album, the band are prepared to finally release a mini-doc that offers a look into the creative process and recording of "The Work." The short film was directed by Mike Trueheart, who also helmed the band's music video for "Clean" and instrumental playthroughs for "More?," and "The Void from Which No Sound Escapes." Follow the band's creative process around Reading, PA with producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland below, where you can also check out an interview frontman Jake Dieffenbach gave to Metal Underground discussing the record.