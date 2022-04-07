Helsott Posts New Music Video "Independence Night" Online

Helsott - America's leading pagan metal band – has unveiled the music video for "Independence Night," the new single featuring guest vocals from Tim "Ripper" Owens, from their upcoming concept album, "Will And The Witch." The group's newest album will be released by M-Theory Audio on Friday, May 20th.

Says Dow, "'Independence Night' is a dark and heavy song. We have Tim 'Ripper' Owens doing guest vocals for us on this song and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. Besides the opening money shot 'Ripper scream' we think you will be pleasantly surprised with the vocal performance by 'Ripper.' I have been a fan of his ever since I heard 'Bullet Train' from Judas Priest before the 'Jugulator' album was released. I know how hard it must have been to replace someone like Rob Halford and I felt like ‘Ripper' killed it. It's definitely surreal to be screaming alongside him in this awesome track. Enjoy!"

Says Owens of his guest appearance on the song: "I gotta say I had a blast doing this awesome tune with Helsott, anytime I can show off the wide range of my vocals, it’s a blast and doing the heavy-ass aggressive vocals are some of my favorite. I am ready for more."