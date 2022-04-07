Wolf Debuts New Music Video "The Ill-Fated Mr. Mordrake"
After Wolf released their new album "Shadowland" last week, the heavy metal carriers from Stockholm follow up with their new video for "The Ill-fated Mr. Mordrake." You can check it out below. The song is the third track from the album to receive the music video treatment, following the release of "Dust" and the title track.
