Unearthing the Metal Underground: Tales of a Therion

We have recently enjoyed countless YouTube videos of “supergroup” styled lineups performing one-off cover songs since bands have recently been hindered in many ways due to the pandemic. Guitarist Scott Sargeant (Laaz Rockit, Skinlab, M.O.D.) considered doing the same with friends he’s known throughout his years of touring, but he wanted to take a slightly different path with Tales of a Therion. Instead of performing adored cover songs, Scott wanted to write an original song—presented via the horror-flick inspired video below—that would pay tribute to a band that made an impression upon him during his formative years: Celtic Frost. Accordingly, Scott paired up with Jörgen Sandström, whose resume includes Grave, Entombed and The Project Hate MCMXCIX, to write the song “This Means You Die!”

To flesh out Tales of a Therion’s lineup, Scott enlisted other long-time friends: drummer Will Carroll (Death Angel, Scarecrow, Hammers of Misfortune) and bassist Danny Lilker (S.O.D., Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault, Anthrax, Blurring, The Ravenous, Venomous Concept, Malformed Earthborn, Overlord Exterminator). From the onset, “This Means You Die!” proves that the project is deeply entrenched in the spirit of Celtic Frost, but the mid-paced pummeling is decidedly more aggressive. While the key elements are essentially meat ’n potatoes Frost worship, there are more ingredients. There’s a rich Entombed and Swedish undercurrent, not surprising considering who is involved. Scott and company intend upon parlaying the project forward with an EP, as long as there will be sufficient demand for more material from the gentlemen behind Tales of a Therion, that is. Considering how killer “This Means You Die!” is, hopefully there will be more to come in the future.