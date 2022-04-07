Rammstein Shares New Music Video "Zick Zack"
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
German industrial metal/neue Deutsche härte legends Rammstein has posted a new music video online for the song, "Zick Zack." You can check out the highly flamboyant clip below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Zeit," which will be released on April 29th and is available for pre-order here.
