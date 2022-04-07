Cobra Spell Unveils New Music Video "The Midnight Hour"

Cobra Spell, the heavy metal/hard rock outfit featuring former Crypta and Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis, has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Midnight Hour." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new EP, "Anthems Of The Night" which was released last week (March 31st) and can be bought via their official Bandcamp.

Sonia Anubis states: "Let me tell you; this song is the sleaziest song of the our collection. I was searching to create a song that took you back to the groovier sexy 80’s songs. A song that could make anyone feel the heat off the rhythm and dance all night. Want to make your boring party fun? Well, add this song to your party playlist and a reckless night is guaranteed...

"Composition wise, I was trying to discover a more blues rock approach in song-writing. I feel like this is our grooviest track, and mean hard rocking one for sure!"