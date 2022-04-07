Exclusive
Planepacked Premiere Debut Album On Metalunderground
"Transactinides" is the epic new album from the powerful project Placepacked. Driven by a desire to push further personal musical boundaries, Transactinides is the first full-length release from the band since frontwoman Jessica Kagan's gender transition and explores the experience of recreating oneself. Having quickly grown into something bigger than had been originally planned, the new album fuses allusions to physics, science, and technology with her evolving views on gender and sexuality.
"Transactinides" is a thrilling, mesmerizing voyage through carefully cultivated electronics, thundering metal instrumentation and sheer musical ingenuity. Planepacked opens the threshold to a universe of soundscapes, melodies and explorations of the human existence.
You can connect with Planepacked here:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Apocalyptica Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Cobra Spell Unveils New Music Video
0 Comments on "Planepacked Premiere Debut Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.