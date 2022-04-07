"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Planepacked Premiere Debut Album On Metalunderground

posted Apr 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

"Transactinides" is the epic new album from the powerful project Placepacked. Driven by a desire to push further personal musical boundaries, Transactinides is the first full-length release from the band since frontwoman Jessica Kagan's gender transition and explores the experience of recreating oneself. Having quickly grown into something bigger than had been originally planned, the new album fuses allusions to physics, science, and technology with her evolving views on gender and sexuality.

"Transactinides" is a thrilling, mesmerizing voyage through carefully cultivated electronics, thundering metal instrumentation and sheer musical ingenuity. Planepacked opens the threshold to a universe of soundscapes, melodies and explorations of the human existence.

