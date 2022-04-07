Apocalyptica Posts New Music Video "I'll Get Through It" Online

Two weeks ago, Finnish cello-rock quartet Apocalyptica released their new single 'I’ll Get Through It', featuring Franky Perez (guest vocalist on Apocalyptica’s 2015 record Shadowmaker) and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath on bass guitar. Today, the band are happy to announce the release of their music video for the song. You can check out the video on YouTube now and stream the track on all digital streaming platforms.

The song was born out of a visit Geezer & Franky paid to their friend Diane, who had already written the track 'Not Strong Enough' for Apocalyptica, included in their 2010 record 7th Symphony. “Franky & I were visiting my friend, Diane Warren, at her studio. She played us this song, saying that she thought it would work well with Franky's voice. He gave it a try on the spot. We loved it. Franky then suggested sending it to Apocalyptica. They loved it, and the rest is history,” comments Geezer.

Apocalyptica will be touring extensively in 2022, as well as playing multiple Summer festivals, among other dates, before hitting Europe with the aptly named "Epic Apocalypse Tour" alongside Epica and Wheel. All dates can be found at the bottom of the press release.

'I’ll Get Through It' marks the first collaboration between Apocalyptica and Franky Perez since he sang on Shadowmaker, which adds to the excitement for the members of Apocalyptica. About the song, lead cello player Perttu Kivilaakso shares:

"'I’ll Get Through It’ – is a meaningful and beautiful song by an incredible songwriter Diane Warren, with whom we’ve also had the pleasure of working with before. We can’t wait for you to hear the final result… falling in love again with Franky’s sensual performance, Geezer’s earthshakingly powerful bass, and our wistfully haunting cellos, among the inevitable presence of all the rhythms and groove!

"We hope you’ll enjoy the track as much as we do! Gonna be a blast performing it live!"

