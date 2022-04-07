Nylist Premiere New Single & Music Video "Claustrophobic"
Canada's downtempo/deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new single and music video named “Claustrophobic”. The track features guest vocals by Alan Grnja of Distant.
Check out now "Claustrophobic" streaming via YouTube for you below.
