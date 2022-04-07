Terror Premiere New Track “Boundless Contempt”
Terror premiered another track from their eighth studio album “Pain Into Power“, due out on May 06th. Below you can stream “Boundless Contempt” via YouTube and Spotify.
“Pain Into Power” finds the band reunited with founding guitarist Todd Jones and features several guest appearances, including Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, who can be heard on the previously released single, “Can’t Help But Hate“.
Explains Terror frontman Scott Vogel:
“This is the one song that every member of the band and Todd all had on their list of favorite tracks on the record. The driving speed of the first half of the song is completely unhinged. I remember when figuring out the breakdown, there was the idea of first having a guitar break bring in the ending and it sounded strong. Todd went and demoed it with bass instead which is a little different for Terror and we all instantly agreed that was the right choice. Much thanks to Ben Cook for being there with vocal oversight which now seems like a Terror staple.”
The band will lbe out on the following tour with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth around the release of the new outing:
04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)
05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)
w/ Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:
05/09 Denver, CO – HQ
05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
05/12 Buffalo, NY – Showplace Theatre
05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys
05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/26 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group
05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/29 Dallas, TX – So What Fest
05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
