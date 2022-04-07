Terror Premiere New Track “Boundless Contempt”

Terror premiered another track from their eighth studio album “Pain Into Power“, due out on May 06th. Below you can stream “Boundless Contempt” via YouTube and Spotify.

“Pain Into Power” finds the band reunited with founding guitarist Todd Jones and features several guest appearances, including Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, who can be heard on the previously released single, “Can’t Help But Hate“.





Explains Terror frontman Scott Vogel:

“This is the one song that every member of the band and Todd all had on their list of favorite tracks on the record. The driving speed of the first half of the song is completely unhinged. I remember when figuring out the breakdown, there was the idea of first having a guitar break bring in the ending and it sounded strong. Todd went and demoed it with bass instead which is a little different for Terror and we all instantly agreed that was the right choice. Much thanks to Ben Cook for being there with vocal oversight which now seems like a Terror staple.”

The band will lbe out on the following tour with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth around the release of the new outing:

04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)

05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)

w/ Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:

05/09 Denver, CO – HQ

05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

05/12 Buffalo, NY – Showplace Theatre

05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys

05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/26 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group

05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/29 Dallas, TX – So What Fest

05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom