Vexes Premiere New Single “Low Choices”
Vexes premiere a new single named “Low Choices” taken from their upcoming double album titled “Imagine What We Could Destroy /// If Only Given Time“,, due out on June 17th.
Comments guitarist John Klagholz:
“‘Low Choices‘ is about the give and take we all have within ourselves mentally, trying to cope with everyday issues, and sometimes taking things that might be a minor issue and blowing them out of proportion. Sometimes we struggle to deal with day to day stresses and rationalize our handling of them, and this song is a way of coming to grips with that notion and saying to yourself “maybe things aren’t great right now, and that’s ok… maybe things won’t get better, and maybe that’s ok too.”
