The Spirit Shares New Music Video "Laniakea"
After being forced to postpone their album release to April 29th due to vinyl delivery delays, Germany's black/death metallers The Spirit reveal another track of their upcoming "Of Clarity and Galactic Structures".
Be prepared to leave this world for a short trip into space with this new instrumental track, which is the first song in the band's history to include a synthesizer:
"I guess by now it's obvious, that we have a passion for long instrumental sections in our songs as well as entirely instrumental songs", singer and guitarist Matthias Trautes comments. "We wanted to give 'Laniakea' a spacy atmosphere that fits the title and which instrument would be better suited for this than a synthesizer? We are always careful that everything we do in the recording studio can also be performed live at our shows too, since using backing tracks from a laptop is out of question for us. So a sequencer was our instrument of choice, as I can operate it while I'm playing guitar at the same time. We're looking forward to playing this one live, as this song has a lot of space for improvisations!"
