Misery Index Unveils New Music Video "Infiltrators"
Band Photo: Misery Index (?)
Baltimore-based death metal savants, Misery Index, have released the new single and music video for "Infiltrators." Watch the video featuring live-footage from their show at the Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland, which was directed by Chris Joao, below. The track is off their new record, "Complete Control," to be released worldwide via Century Media Records on May 13.
Misery Index states about the song, "’Infiltrators’ is certainly the most hardcore-tinged song on the album (as well as the shortest). The lyrics target those who spew divisive, dehumanizing ideologies. It’s an outright rejection (and admittedly a strong one) of those who support and apologize for these people and their anti-social, fascistic worldviews."
