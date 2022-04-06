Origin To Release New Album "Chaosmos" In June; Shares New Song "Ecophagy"

Tech-death masters, Origin, strikes again on June 3 with their new album, "Chaosmos." The long-standing outfit celebrates not only a return to Nuclear Blast (World excluding Europe) and Agonia Records (Europe), but also rings in their 25th year on "Chaosmos." In celebration of the release, the band offers fans the first taste of the album with the single, "Ecophagy." You can hear the track below.

Origin's Paul Ryan comments, "'Chaosmos...' 25 years in the making. I'm personally super excited to present this album to our fanbase and I hope that they are excited to experience it as well! I personally tried to combine elements of every era stylistically of each album in this release and with the continuation of the same lineup for the last few albums I hope our fan base connects to the music that we have created! Over the years, so many bands have used and imitated our musical approach but the most important elements of Origin's music are songwriting, composition, and structure dynamics, not just technicality and flare - and that can never be replicated. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our newest album to date.... 'Chaosmos.'"

Origin re-tapped Kansas City-based studio guru Rob Rebeck to engineer, produce and mix "Chaosmos." The production team holed up in GFM Recording Studios in Blue Springs, Missouri, and Chapter 2 Recording in Lenexa, Kansas, over 14 days. Robeck worked the mix over four days, while Colin Maarten at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, New York, mastered "Chaosmos" in two. The cover artwork was created by Santiago Jaramillo, Triple Seis Design.

Tracklisting:

1. Ecophagy

2. Chaosmos

3. Cogito Tamen Non Sum

4. Panoptical

5. Decolonizer

6. Cullscape

7. Nostalgia For Oblivion

8. Heat Death

"Chaosmos" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Orange & Blue Galaxy (Limited to 1000)

- Orange Swirl (Decibel Magazine exclusive limited to 200)

- Orange Tinted Cassette (Limited to 200)