Harvested Releases New Music Video "Apathetic"

Canada’s Harvested is a fresh new death metal band from Ottawa, ON in the vein of Suffocation, Dying Fetus, and Deicide. Also giving nods to slam, brutal, and technical death metal, they intend to induce nostalgia that came from the late 90’s/Early 2000s with a hint of a modern touch. Eager to share their sound with the world, they have a self-titled debut coming out this year, the first single of which is "Apathetic."

Each of the five tracks on the EP revolves around mental illness and is heavily inspired by horror and thriller movies/shows. The single "Apathetic" is about narcissism and lacking empathy in a collective society. The band explains it musically:

"We found 'Apathetic' to be one of our more brutal tracks, the length of time was very appropriate for a music video. We shot our video in an abandoned complex in a small town in Ontario. The lyrics can be interpreted controversially however all the lyrics and music were written in 2019. Starts off abruptly, leading to a very double bass-heavy riff. which then transitions into the main part of the song, building up to the main riff and keeping the energy consistent."

Harvested doesn't look to follow any formulas, their approach is one that magnifies the death metal edge with modern productions. Noting that they are influenced by heavyweights in the genre, they add their own personal touch and are confident they will not be pigeonholed into a certain niche.