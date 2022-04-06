Alestorm Shares New Music Video "Magellan's Expedition"

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

It’s time to put on your pirate hat and inflate your rubber ducks, because the world-famous Pirate Metal Drinking Crew, Alestorm, have just set sail on a new voyage with their seventh studio album, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum," set for release on June 24, 2022 via Napalm Records. Pre-orders start now!

Alongside its pre-order kickoff, Alestorm have released the charging first single from the new album, "Magellan’s Expedition" – an epic quest telling the tale of Ferdinand Magellan's historical circumnavigation of the earth in 1522. The official video was filmed on location in a castle, features tons of pyro, and of course, a huge yellow laser-eyed rubber duck fighting a young maiden warrior, transforming her into a real, beautiful duck! Featuring majestic orchestral backing, whirling folky violins and huge Latin choirs, this song is classic Alestorm like you haven’t heard in years – a real throwback to the early days of "Captain Morgan’s Revenge!"

The band spent two years during the lockdown going insane and frantically dredging up the craziest pirate metal anthems from their treasure chest of ideas, and have created the most epic and serious (yes, serious) sounding Alestorm album you’ve ever heard. From the symphonic choir-powered "Magellan’s Expedition" to the rousing anthem "Under Blackened Banners" featuring intense technical riffing and exquisite solo duels, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum is a real throwback to the early days of Captain Morgan’s Revenge. But fans of the modern Alestorm sound need not worry either – there’s plenty of party mood in the aptly-named future hit song "P.A.R.T.Y.," and the high speed, insane folk metal banger "Cannonball" has the most ridiculous and offensive lyrics you’ve ever heard in a pirate metal song (making “Fucked With an Anchor” sound tame).

Tracklisting:

1. Magellan's Expedition

2. The Battle of Cape Fear River

3. Cannonball

4. P.A.R.T.Y.

5. Under Blackened Banners

6. Magyarország

7. Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum

8. Bite the Hook Hand that Feeds

9. Return to Tortuga

10. Come to Brazil

11. Wooden Leg (Part III)