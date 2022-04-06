Rottenness Premiere New Song "Gringocide" From Upcoming New Album "Violentopía"
Mexico/USA-based brutal death metal outfit Rottenness premiere a new song entitled “Gringocide”, taken from their upcoming new album "Violentopía", which will be out in stores May 19, 2022 via Selfmadegod Records.
Check out now "Gringocide" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Matti Güey - Vocals
Matt Johnson - Drums
Jaleel Castillo - Guitars
Ray Nevison - Guitars
Karl Schmidt - Bass/Vocals
