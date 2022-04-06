Burial Curse Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Remastered EP Reissue
Blackened death metal band Burial Curse premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming remastered 2021-EP reissue . Dawnbreed Records is re-issuing "Burial Curse" on CD, cassette tape, and digital formats on April 8th, and a 12'' vinyl edition will follow later in 2022.
Check out now "Burial Curse" in its entirety below.
