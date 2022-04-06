Intolerance Premiere New Song "Death Before Slavery" From Upcoming New Album "Dark Paths of Humanity"
Band Photo: Intolerance (?)
Spanish death metal band Intolerance premiere a new song entitled “Death Before Slavery”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dark Paths of Humanity". Memento Mori will release the CD version on April 25th, Godz ov War will release the tape version on May 13th and the vinyl version will follow later from Fucking Kill Records.
The record's cover art was created by CL Artworks, and Javier Felez mastered it at his Moontower Studios.
