Cave In Premiere New Single & Music Video “Blinded By A Blaze”

posted Apr 6, 2022 at 2:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Post-hardcore outfit Cave In premiere a second advance track from their impending new album “Heavy Pendulum“. Titled “Blinded By A Blaze“ it arrives with a music video featuring footage filmed by Frank Huang in Brooklyn, NY last year. The new record will be released through Relapse Records on May 20th, 2022.

Tells the band’s vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky:

“I had the idea for ‘Blinded By A Blaze‘ during the ‘Final Transmission‘ days, but it really came to life for ‘Heavy Pendulum‘. There were 5 or 6 songs in the initial batch of demos that I sent to the band at the beginning of the writing process, but ‘Blinded‘ was the one that created a call to action – it’s basically what sold JR, Adam & Nate on writing a new Cave In album. Lyrically, it’s a sonic photograph of a strange magical moment that I had while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway during the golden hour, and the feeling of looking back on it years later – something everyone should try to experience at least once in their lifetime.”

