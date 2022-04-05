Seventh Station Shares New Music Video "All Hail The Moustache"

Seventh Station, led by guitarist Dmitri Alperovich and featuring keyboard player Eren Basbug (mostly known for his work with Jordan Rudess and Dream Theater) along with Davidavi ‘Vidi’ Dolev (frontman of Subterranean Masquerade) are ready to release their first single in five years. "All Hail the Moustache" blurs the line between reality and hallucination and is especially relevant to present world events. Along with reaching a new level of musicality and artistic expression, the band hopes that listeners will gain something from listening to it and find all the hidden messages in the music.

According to them, the single is a manic track portraying the grandiosity of a tyrant, a power trip that is getting out of hand, an active volcano hoping for some sort of immortality, spiraling out of control under waves of paranoia. Ironically, at the same time, it could also portray the minds of some artists. They chose the Moustache as a symbol of an ever-growing force of dark leaders in recent history, and though the current tyrants are shaved, we all know what goes under their skin. Guitarist Dmitri Alperovich explains the track and the accompanying video further:

"Through the intense music and the shocking video, we call people to respect each other and say no to any kind of war or dictatorship around the world. The animation was done by the great Finnish animator, Mika Tyyska, who worked on Dream Theater’s ‘Octavarium’ animation and he managed to put his unique input into our ideas. Slovenian actor, Anton Strojin, is starring in the first part of the video and is bringing his colorful acting to the surreal script, prepare yourself, this is a strange one."

"All Hail the Moustache" is just the beginning, the tip of the iceberg of what to expect next from Seventh Station who has other singles in the works which will eventually lead to the full, concept album.