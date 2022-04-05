Moonspell Announces North American Tour Dates With Swallow The Sun And Witherfall

Band Photo: Swallow The Sun (?)

In celebration of their 30-year career, crowned by the band’s latest studio album "Hermitage," Moonspell have announced an extensive North American anniversary tour dubbed "American Full Moon," featuring special guests Swallow The Sun and Witherfall, kicking off in New York City this August. Tickets are now on sale now, see below for all dates.

Since their formation 30 years ago, the Portuguese band has taken the international heavy music scene by storm, followed by a monumental journey through an impressive, enthralling yet varying back catalogue of thirteen records, earning their place as one of the most distinctive dark metal artists of all time. But playing live has always been the motor of the band. For the first time since the world went into lockdown, and in addition to their extensive touring schedule throughout Europe this year, the band satiates the hunger of the wolfpack by announcing an upcoming tour of North America.

Says frontman Fernando Ribeiro: "American Full Moon is going to be the ultimate celebration of Moonspell’s legacy, past and present. 30 years under the spell can’t be missed by any fans overseas. Joining us will be Swallow The Sun and Witherfall, masters of their own craft who will add their own awesomeness to a tour which will bring us all together under, hell yea, a full moon madness. We will be revisiting our career and playing classics, new songs and hidden gems alike, so the hype is real, brace yourself for an extraordinary voyage in the amazing company of these bands, probably the best and most heartfelt tour of 2022."

Tour dates:

August 25 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

August 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

August 27 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

August 28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

August 29 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

August 31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

September 1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

September 2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

September 3 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

September 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

September 5 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

September 7 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

September 8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

September 9 - Seattle, WA - Substation

September 11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

September 12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

September 13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

September 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater

September 15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

September 16 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

September 17 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière

September 18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs