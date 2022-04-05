Sepultura Drummer Eloy Casagrande Breaks His Leg; Will Miss Remaining North American Shows

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian thrash/death metal legends Sepultura has confirmed that drummer Eloy Casagrande has broken his leg and will miss the remainder of their North American tour dates. Taking his place will be Angra drummer Bruno Valverde. A message from Casagrande reads:

"It is with deep sadness that I announce that I have unfortunately broken my right leg. Yesterday, at the El Paso show, during the break between songs I ended up falling off the stage and fracturing my tibia and fibula. I'm going back to Brazil to start the recovery. I’ll see you soon! For the next shows I will be replaced by my friend and amazing drummer, Bruno Valverde. More news coming soon. I ask for your support."