Sepultura Drummer Eloy Casagrande Breaks His Leg; Will Miss Remaining North American Shows
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Brazilian thrash/death metal legends Sepultura has confirmed that drummer Eloy Casagrande has broken his leg and will miss the remainder of their North American tour dates. Taking his place will be Angra drummer Bruno Valverde. A message from Casagrande reads:
"It is with deep sadness that I announce that I have unfortunately broken my right leg. Yesterday, at the El Paso show, during the break between songs I ended up falling off the stage and fracturing my tibia and fibula. I'm going back to Brazil to start the recovery. I’ll see you soon! For the next shows I will be replaced by my friend and amazing drummer, Bruno Valverde. More news coming soon. I ask for your support."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Deathbringer To Release New Album In July
- Next Article:
Moonspell Announces North American Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Sepultura Drummer Breaks Leg; To Miss Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.