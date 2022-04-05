Deathbringer To Release New Album "IT" In July; Shares New Single "Inevitability (IT's Whip)"

Progressive death metal pioneers Deathbringer have announced signing to new label Unique Leader Records. In celebration of the new partnership, the band have also unveiled their latest single "Inevitability (IT's Whip)," taken from their upcoming album "IT," due 15th July.

On the brand new track, guitarist and songwriter Artyom Serdyuk states:

"You are about to see a completely new face to Deathbringer. Our new album, with a very laconic title IT, is a concept record. It’s about an entity that does not have a name or any specific form, an entity that existed long before the formation of the Universe that we know, possibly being the creator of the macrocosm and many other worlds, or perhaps even being the forefather and architect of the Universe that we know. An entity that is both a creator and a destroyer, one that devours the worlds and gives birth to something completely different, something that is beyond our understanding. The album focuses on the moment in time when our Universe is being devoured by IT. Each song describes this moment from the point of view of completely different characters. Musically it’s a very personal and dark album, reflecting the dark times I’ve been through. It was a challenging record to work on, there’s so much going on in it; a piece of complex, experimental, technical and vast material. We’re looking forward to presenting this album and really hope it will appeal to the tastes of connoisseurs of extreme progressive and technical death metal."

On the signing to Unique Leader, the band comment:

"We're absolutely stoked to announce our signing to Unique Leader Records! We are very proud and honoured to join the family of this death metal monster and couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration and the new opportunities that are arising for us thanks to Jamie Graham and the whole ULR team. The new Deathbringer chapter begins and we can’t wait to share the first tracks of the forthcoming album with you!"

Formed in 2002 by guitarist Artyom Serdyuk, Deathbringer has toured across the globe sharing stages with Behemoth, Hate, Parricide, Dead Infection, and many more. Their debut album, "Homo Divisis," came in 2007 and subsequently saw the band embark on their first European headline tour the following year to rave reviews.

"IT" emerges as the band's sophomore record which initially began in 2013, but due to health issues, personal lives, and a global pandemic, had to be postponed. Now, with guest appearances from Bobby Koelble (Death), Tommy Talamanca (Sadist), and Mariusz Domaradzki (Masachist, Yattering, Azarath), IT will finally see the light of day.