Ithaca Releases New Single "In The Way"
Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their new single "In The Way," the opening track on their their long-awaited second album, "They Fear Us," due 29th July via Hassle Records.
Singer Djamila Boden Azzouz states of "In The Way": "This is a revenge fantasy. Pleasure, blood, violent vengeance.
"There are moments that sound innocent and lure you into a false sense of security - contrasted with big riffs, aggressive breaks, whispers and sexual lyrics that reflect the true nature of the song."
You can stream the song here.
