Incite Vocalist Richie Cavalera Discusses New Album "Wake Up Dead"

As we near another Friday, which is to say another release day, there's one album hitting the shelves this week which really stands out as one to watch, or rather listen to, namely "Wake Up Dead," the sixth full length album from Arizona groove metallers Incite. Spearheaded by frontman Richie Cavalera and with new guitarist Eli Santana on board, as well a new label behind them, Incite has never been at a more exciting point in their career and the record certainly reflects this.

With old school art, visually arresting videos and a guest appearance from Soulfly's Max Cavalera to boot, "Wake Up Dead" promises to be the fiercest release from Incite yet. To find out more about the album, Richie Cavalera spoke with Metal Underground and revealed all about the creative process, the changes the band has gone through, how the pandemic affected them and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.

Diamond Oz: The new album, "Wake Up Dead" is out soon, I believe on April 8th.

Richie Cavalera: Yeah, that's correct. We're super pumped on it. Everybody's talking about it and it's getting a lot of attention. We're super hyped.

Oz: I'm not surprised that it is because the two singles that have been released so far, "Deadbeat" and "War Soup" are really good and while they both have a groove to them, they're very different from each other, so it's a good display of the variety of the album.

Richie: Yeah I think that's one of the feelings with this new record. Each song kind of pushes a new realm for us. Keeping the main structure of what we are and who we are but just taking it a bit further with the talent we have, how long we've all been together. It was fun. It was a fun time to make these songs and feel what we could do. You know, acoustic guitar intros and ripping solos. It's a dope album.

Oz: Both songs have music videos as well. They're both really cool videos too. "Deadbeat" lives up to the title, it's quite a fun video and I think we all saw a lot of ourselves during the pandemic in that video.

Richie: Yeah, I mean that's kind of like the direction of that song so we wanted the video to touch on that. We recorded it while we were still in quarantine so we were all in different locations and had to film the stuff ourselves and then sent it to one dude to put the editing together. The whole process was so different but it captured exactly the things we went through; laziness, forgetting to do the laundry, smoking pot, playing video games. It's a very relatable song and it fits with this whole album.

Oz: And obviously "War Soup" has a little bit more of a narrative, with it taking place inside a school and everything. Was this an actual school that you filmed in or just a set?

Richie: This was actually all handled by the director. We were all doing tour stuff and whatnot. So he took the liberty of filming and handling most of it and it turned out great. It's a song that touches on bullying, something that is such a big problem in the world today, from children to adults. I think the use of the internet has propelled it so it's so much worse now. You can't stop lies, you can't stop misinformation about yourself or whatever and those sites don't take peoples comments down, they're just really bad at it and to me help engage in the action of bullying. So we wanted to shed some light on it. I think it's something that most of us have dealt with at some point in our lives.

Oz: As for the title of the album itself, which is somewhat humourous, but not a complete joke...

Richie: Yeah we had the title kind of representing us, kind of like a rebirth thing with the zombie coming out of the ground. The whole representation on that cover is us; the weed shirt, the rattlesnakes, the Arizona appeal to it. The title was something that we've all said in some funny situations throughout touring and it just became a feeling of where we are right now, ready to excel to the next level with a new team, a new label and everything has been updated for us.

Oz: I really like the artwork. It's a fun piece of art and it's nice to see something like that as opposed to dishwater coloured.

Richie: Yeah, we've always taken these covers seriously. From people like Dan Seagrave to Andrei Bouzikov who specialise in that colour, that depth, always like a centrepiece of the entire record, so it's always big to us and Brian Zellner knocked this out of the park. He does colourful things for bands like Devildriver and 311 and he just does some really cool stuff.

Oz: How did you come into contact with Brian? Did you have any mutual contacts or anything?

Richie: You know, I had never heard of him before. We were kind of doing a cover for ourselves. The bass player was kind of doing it and then our manager Des said, "I have this dude and he's kind of what you're looking for." So we talked with him and gave him the influence of this album and what it meant, what we wanted and he drew it up in the first take. We were all tripping and thinking of shirts and the backdrop and all that cool stuff. When we were younger that's how we found albums, searching through covers and that one just pops, it's just a cool metal cover.

Oz: Yeah it is. It's fun because it's kind of like a throwback, without being cliche or dated. It reminds me a lot of the old thrash album covers.

Richie: That's what we all grew up on. That was our prime era of music so we're influenced by that, so we're always gonna have ideas that stem from them but make it into our own. That's the awesomeness of music and art.

Oz: As you've mentioned, you've signed with a new label. You're on Atomic Fire now, which is quite interesting because Atomic Fire, as I understand it, is like what Nuclear Blast was a few years ago, they have a lot of the same artists that were signed to Nuclear Blast. How did this partnership come to be?

Richie: It was a miracle. We've always been with Minus Head and they're a small indie label but I've grown such a relationship with the owner over the past ten years and we've created something from nothing and it's been a hell of a ride. He linked us up and we started communicating with Markus (Staiger) and they were getting ready to launch the label, so we kind of put everything on hold with the release and just let them take over. They were a thing that could get us more international distribution and more notoriety being with these kinds of artists. We've grown so much that we needed this kind of a team so to have the people he's put together and just the passion that they have. He heard this record and was like, "Damn! How are these guys not huge? That's my goal!" and that was incredible to hear and have that kind of backing so again, it's just an aligning of the stars. At the end of the day, that's what this business is. No matter how good your songs are, or whatever you're doing, you have to have a team behind you that's in sync, kicking ass and believes in you. Now we have that fully and they bring that and you know, we're on the same label as Meshuggah and Opeth, it's just a trip to be talking about all these bands and being on a label with them.

Oz: Again, from what I've heard it's very much deserved. You got there through your own talent and initiative.

Richie: Yeah and I think we've done that with each record. We started off as young, little kids trying to do what we thought we knew how to do. Each record has gotten better, it's grown, the artists have got better and since day one, we've never really used any kind of leverage to do anything in this. We've had tours with Soulfly and whatnot but that's really it and at the end of the day, no matter what you do or what you propose, your music is going to speak louder than anything. Metalheads more than anybody are going to let you know if your shit's real or playing the fake game. We love it man. We're proud of where we're at and where we're going.

Oz: Rightly so. As for the album itself, it's been a few years since the previous one, so what makes this a different album than "Built To Destroy?"

Richie: Oh, I think right off the bat, just the tuning. We went from drop tuning to higher. We went from Drew, the former guitar player, writing nearly the entire record to now having someone like Lennon, the drummer writing a lot of guitar parts, as well as Eli (Santana, guitarist). Off the bat, there's a lot of differences in terms of sound, the dynamics, the record is very organic and fresh and I think everybody who hears it feels that way as well. "Built To Destroy" was a great record and this is just kind of the next step. I think the vocal performances are better than anything I've ever done, in my opinion. Working with Steve Evetts again, it's growing and we're finding this groove and trying new things as well as maintaining who the band is. So I think the second you hear the first song, you're like, "Damn, these dudes revved it up."

Oz: And what was the recording process like? Did it take quite a while and were you able to get together?

Richie: It was cool because the quarantine started and we were in tour mode so we had to completely switch, but the last two records, we all made while living in different cities using email so it was really natural for us. We were really lucky to have gone through that process. Normally with touring, you're trying to squeeze some songs in but this is just the songs and we were able to focus for five or six months straight and really create and do the best that we thought we could. Then the recording came and you're in a bubble, you're wearing masks, it was so different but once again, having Steve Evetts kept the process familiar to us and he made sure that we knew that no matter what we went through on the outside, we were going to come through with something kick ass because he keeps you focused, he keeps the thoughts going and that's always great. That's why I think this record turned out so good in the end, because we had him at the helm.

Oz: We've mentioned the singles, particularly "War Soup," obviously Max Cavalera is a guest vocalist on this song. I was kind of surprised that this is the first Incite album that he's appeared on. Why did it take thirteen years of the band's discography before he appeared on an Incite album?

Richie: Well, like I said a little bit earlier, we could have put him on the first album and got a lot of attention and all this, but at that time the band wasn't ready. We would have gotten all that notoriety but it would have felt like a manufactured thing. We were allowed to grow and become confident and just be musicians. I think that also, I was doing so many songs on his records over the years that it was best to just wait until the time's right and with this song on this album, Des was like, "Let's do this man. I think this song is perfect for it." So we brought him in and he's singing my words and my structure so I think it gave an old school, "Chaos A.D." feel to his voice and his performance which I absolutely love and the whole band was tripping. He is who he is and that's just a special thing to have on your album and we've been lucky to have people like him, Kirk Windstein, Chris Barnes and Liam Cormier and he's just as a badass one. He killed it on this song.

Oz: Yeah, he really did and I honestly think it's his best vocal performance for quite a while.

Richie: I agree with you. I think having him sing different words and a different structure from the usual Max vibe that he's done over the years was just cool. A different flavour.

Oz: It's good as well because like you said, Incite needed to time to grow and everything, so it's got to the point now where people know Incite just as Incite and not, "Oh that's that band that's associated with Max Cavalera," Incite is a great, groovy thrash metal/borderline death metal band. Just finally, what's the plans going forward? Do you have live shows booked? Are you hoping to come across the pond at any point?

Richie: Oh, the UK first and foremost is one of our most important places right now. When the pandemic hit, we were headlining over there, doing tours, Bloodstock, it was really rolling and so that's one of our most important things to do is to get back over there. It's looking like maybe September/October we're going to come over there and do a support tour, which is going to be big though obviously I can't announce who it is yet but that'll come soon. Next week we start our tour for the album release and we wanted to do something special so we're doing three shows in Texas. They've always supported us so we're going to go do that party and then a couple more headline dates, some festivals in places like the Czech Republic. I think after the Summer we're gonna really hit it hard and not stop as far as all these bands rescheduling and doing their thing. We're just focusing on this album and going from there.