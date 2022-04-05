"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Death Nexus Announce 2022 Festival

posted Apr 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

En-sepulchering Philadelphia beneath the most vile and creative bands in the underground, Death Nexus is preparing to unleash an epic showcase of heavy music. Taking place at the Warehouse on Watts in Philadelphia, PA, on the 30th April -1st May 2022.

"Death Nexus fest is dedicated to bringing underground, extreme metal acts from multiple states and generations to Philadelphia, further cementing our city as a nexus for all things deeply creative, genuine, and disturbing. Philadelphia has had a healthy scene for extreme metal for years, but never before has such a geographically diverse group of like minded individuals been allowed to coagulate in our walls and veins. Death Nexus will showcase some of what Philadelphia has to offer along with acts from all around the country in one event that is not to be missed."

The fest will also be emceed by NECROSEXUAL! Full line-up below.

Day 1 - Doors at 1:30PM, Music at 2:00PM

CAVERN WOMB
COAGULATE
CASTRATOR
VIOGRESSION
MORTUOUS
SCATTERED REMNANTS

Day 2 - Doors at 2:00PM, Music at 3:00PM

BASTARD CROSS
NIGHT HAG
DRUID LORD
SOUL DEVOURMENT
BLOOD SPORE
ECTOVOID
PHOBOPHILIC
VASTUM

TICKETS:

2-day passes: https://bit.ly/deathnexus

Day 1 pass: https://bit.ly/deathnexus-day1
Day 2 pass: https://bit.ly/deathnexus-day2

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Death Nexus Announce 2022 Festival"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 