Death Nexus Announce 2022 Festival

En-sepulchering Philadelphia beneath the most vile and creative bands in the underground, Death Nexus is preparing to unleash an epic showcase of heavy music. Taking place at the Warehouse on Watts in Philadelphia, PA, on the 30th April -1st May 2022.

"Death Nexus fest is dedicated to bringing underground, extreme metal acts from multiple states and generations to Philadelphia, further cementing our city as a nexus for all things deeply creative, genuine, and disturbing. Philadelphia has had a healthy scene for extreme metal for years, but never before has such a geographically diverse group of like minded individuals been allowed to coagulate in our walls and veins. Death Nexus will showcase some of what Philadelphia has to offer along with acts from all around the country in one event that is not to be missed."

The fest will also be emceed by NECROSEXUAL! Full line-up below.

Day 1 - Doors at 1:30PM, Music at 2:00PM

CAVERN WOMB

COAGULATE

CASTRATOR

VIOGRESSION

MORTUOUS

SCATTERED REMNANTS

Day 2 - Doors at 2:00PM, Music at 3:00PM

BASTARD CROSS

NIGHT HAG

DRUID LORD

SOUL DEVOURMENT

BLOOD SPORE

ECTOVOID

PHOBOPHILIC

VASTUM

TICKETS:

2-day passes: https://bit.ly/deathnexus

Day 1 pass: https://bit.ly/deathnexus-day1

Day 2 pass: https://bit.ly/deathnexus-day2