Crypta Parts Ways With Guitarist Sonia Anubis
Brazilian death metal outfit Crypta has announced that they have parted ways with guitarist Sonia Anubus, who leaves to focus on her traditional heavy metal band, Cobra Spell, whose second EP, "Anthems Of The Night" was released last week. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"With heavy hearts we announce that Sonia is parting ways with Crypta! It was her decision and we understand and respect it, so both sides will now follow new and different paths.
"We all feel sad to see her go but at the same time feel very thankful for all the amazing and beautiful things we built together so far. Sonia had a unique importance from the beginning of the band until now and her essence and contribution to the band will always be a special part of Crypta.
"Our split was friendly and respectful, we will keep in touch and we definitely wish nothing but the best of luck for her, for her band Cobra Spell and for all her future ventures. We still have some video material recorded with Sonia and they will soon be released as a memory of the legacy we built together.
"We ask all of you kind fans to respect this sensitive moment for all of us and show some love only on the comments!
"Thank you Sonia!
"**Our future activities and plans from Crypta will not be affected and all the shows and appointments schedule will still run as announced. More info soon!"
What's Next?
