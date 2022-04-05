Hurakan Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Abyssal" From New Album "Via Aeterna"

Paris, France-based blackened deathcore band Hurakan premiere a new song and lyric video “Abyssal”, taken from their new album "Via Aeterna", out in stores now via Lacerated Enemy Records. The track is featuring a guest vocals by Filip Danielsson of Humanity's Last Breath.

Check out now "Abyssal" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tell the band:

"Via Aeterna" starts a new era for Hurakan, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with all of you after two years of intensive work. We have pushed our boundaries in composition and performance, resulting in a more cohesive, organic and mature music taking the listener through different atmospheres and emotions on a blistering journey. We feel this is our biggest and most successful effort to date, "Via Aeterna" reflects Hurakan's new state of mind, inspired by the mental problems that everyone can unfortunately endure in their lives, but also about existential issues such as death, the aftermath and the anguish it can bring."

Line up:

Danny Louzon - Vocals

Maxime Maréchal - Guitar

Raphaël Darras - Bass

Thomas Crémier - Drums