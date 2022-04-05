Oracle Spectre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "God Of Extinction"
Californian deathcore outfit Oracle Spectre premiere a new song and lyric video named “God Of Extinction”, taken from their new EP of the same name.
Check out now "God Of Extinction" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Joshua Rivero - Vocals/Guitar/Drum and Bass Programming
Simone Pietroforte - Choir and Orchestra Programming
