Cities Of Mars Premiere New Song "A Dawn of No Light (Chthon)" From Upcoming New Album
Swedish stoner and doom metal outfit Cities Of Mars premiere their new single "A Dawn of No Light (Chthon)". The track is taken from the band's upcoming new self-titled album, due out on May 20.
