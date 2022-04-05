Vital Spirit Premiere New Song "Withering Fire" From Upcoming New Album "Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind"
Canada's Vital Spirit (Seer, Wormwitch) premiere a new song entitled “Withering Fire”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind". The record will be released on May 6th by Vendetta Records and Hidden Tribe.
Check out now "Withering Fire" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the band's Kyle Tavares:
“‘Withering Fire’ is written about the 1844 The Battle of Walker’s Creek, a somewhat minor skirmish between the Texas Rangers and Comanches with major consequences. Prior to Walker’s Creek, the Texans were at a disadvantage when it came to fighting on horseback. A mounted Comanche warrior could accurately shoot five or six arrows from his bow in the time it took a Ranger to dismount and reload his rifle — a necessary procedure as a Ranger firing his rifle or pistol from horseback was unlikely to hit anything. This fight marked the first time an entire company of Rangers used Colt revolvers in combat, weapons which could be fired while mounted with a frequency that nearly matched the Comanches. One Comanche who took part in the fight complained that the Rangers “had a shot for every finger on the hand.” The revolver caused a revolution on the Texas frontier, and the conflict swung in favor of the Rangers.”
