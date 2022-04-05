Artificial Brain Premiere New Single “Celestial Cyst” - To Release New Album In June
Progressive death metal band Artificial Brain - led by ex-Revocation, ex-Pyrexia and ex-Pyrrhon members - announce a June 03rd release for their third studio full-length. Profound Lore Records will releasing the self-titled record. You can stream a first single from it named “Celestial Cyst“ via Spotify and YouTube below.
That song features guest vocals from Mike Browning (Nocturnus AD). Gorguts vocalist/guitarist Luc Lemay, Colin Marston (Krallice, etc.) and Paulo Paguntalan (Miasmatic Necrosis) will guest on other songs of the album.
