Artificial Brain Premiere New Single “Celestial Cyst” - To Release New Album In June

posted Apr 5, 2022 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Progressive death metal band Artificial Brain - led by ex-Revocation, ex-Pyrexia and ex-Pyrrhon members - announce a June 03rd release for their third studio full-length. Profound Lore Records will releasing the self-titled record. You can stream a first single from it named “Celestial Cyst“ via Spotify and YouTube below.

That song features guest vocals from Mike Browning (Nocturnus AD). Gorguts vocalist/guitarist Luc Lemay, Colin Marston (Krallice, etc.) and Paulo Paguntalan (Miasmatic Necrosis) will guest on other songs of the album.

