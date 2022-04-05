Clutch Premiere New Single & Music Video “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”
Clutch premiere their new advance track and music video “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below. The clip was directed by David Brodsky (Killswitch Engage, Cannibal Corpse) with the single being produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood). The song will be part of the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio full-length.
Comments the band’s vocalist/guitarist Neil Fallon:
“Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks. It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins.”
You can catch Clutch live on the below tours:
w/ Eyehategod & Tigercub:
04/05 Billings, MT – Pub Station
04/07 Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.
04/08 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
04/09 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
04/10 Joliet, IL – The Forge
w/ The Sword & Nate Bergman:
04/27 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
04/29 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino
04/30 Providence, RI – The Strand
05/01 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre
05/03 Rochester, NY – Anthology
05/04 London, ON – Music Hall
05/06 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
05/07 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monore
05/08 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
05/10 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
05/12 Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom
05/13 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
05/14 Sauget, IL – POP’s
05/15 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
05/17 Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine
05/18 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
05/19 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/21 Myrtle Beach, SC – Bike Week
05/22 Richmond, VA – The National
