Clutch Premiere New Single & Music Video “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”

Clutch premiere their new advance track and music video “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below. The clip was directed by David Brodsky (Killswitch Engage, Cannibal Corpse) with the single being produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood). The song will be part of the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio full-length.

Comments the band’s vocalist/guitarist Neil Fallon:

“Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks. It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins.”

You can catch Clutch live on the below tours:

w/ Eyehategod & Tigercub:

04/05 Billings, MT – Pub Station

04/07 Minneapolis, MN – First Ave.

04/08 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

04/09 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

04/10 Joliet, IL – The Forge

w/ The Sword & Nate Bergman:

04/27 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

04/29 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

04/30 Providence, RI – The Strand

05/01 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre

05/03 Rochester, NY – Anthology

05/04 London, ON – Music Hall

05/06 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

05/07 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monore

05/08 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

05/10 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

05/12 Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom

05/13 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

05/14 Sauget, IL – POP’s

05/15 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

05/17 Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine

05/18 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

05/19 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/21 Myrtle Beach, SC – Bike Week

05/22 Richmond, VA – The National