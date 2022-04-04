Outshine Posts New Music Video "Our Misery" Online

Swedish goth rock/metal band Outshine will be presenting their fifth full-length "The Awakening" on May 13th via Rockshots Records. The album follows their four previous LPs since forming in 2007. With a vision of darkness and melancholy in a visual landscape, their forthcoming album is all about what has happened in the world during pandemic times.

"This Covid-19 era has taken a toll on the music world and showed that in troubling times the ones in power, the elites, don´t care about the common person. The lies, corruption, hidden agendas, and the rise of fascist behaviour from both unknown and known "leaders" that expands anything we´ve seen in decades are influencing and misleading people around the world making them turn on each other. A depraved glorification of the elite that hasn´t the common human being in mind has risen. The pandemic has clearly shown who gains and who doesn't. The poor and middle-class are getting poorer, the rich insanely rich and the politicians folding to comply to not be targeted." says band founder, guitarist, and vocalist Jimmy Boman.

"The Awakening" will feature eight dark, melancholy, film noir-ish, heavy, and gloomy tracks with more of a Sisters Of Mercy, Paradise Lost & Type O Negative feel to it with influences from 1980's horror movies soundscapes.

Today, the band shares their music video for the album's second single "Our Misery". Similar to their first single "It's All Lies," except this track is more about “our” misery, our plague.

"'Our Misery' is about the last few years under Covid when the totalitarian movement spread like a wildfire. All the lies, the biased mainstream media spreading fear and pushing narratives that divided people even further. But the thing is that this is not their misery, their grief. It's everyone's misery, 'Our Misery,' our plague. We think it is someone else's problem and as long as I comply, everything will be fine. But that is not the way, we are all in it together. It's our misery and we need to unite, we need to enlighten our fellow man to evolve and get out of this movement." adds Boman.