Slomosa Signs With Hassle Records; Announces Repressing Of Self-Titled Album
Norwegian 'tundra rock' quartet Slomosa have signed with Hassle Records, and will re-release their acclaimed 2020 self-titled debut on 29th April.
Slomosa LP will be a limited edition heavy splatter pressing, packaged in a hand-numbered sleeve with insert, limited to just 500 copies. You can pre-order the record here.
Watch the band on tour, including Desertfest 2022 and supporting Stöner (Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri of Kyuss):
22.04 IE Monroes Galway (supporting Stöner)
23.04 IE Dolans Limerick (supporting Stöner)
24.04 IE Cyprus Avenue Cork (supporting Stöner)
25.04 UK Limelight 2 Belfast (supporting Stöner)
26.04 UK Opium Dublin (supporting Stöner)
28.04 UK The Garage Glasgow (supporting Stöner)
29.04 UK The Warehouse Leeds (supporting Stöner)
30.04 UK Desertfest London
02.05 UK Academy 3 Manchester (supporting Stöner)
03.05 UK The Mill Birmingham (supporting Stöner)
04.05 UK Thekla Bristol (supporting Stöner)
06.05 BE Muziekodroom Hasselt (supporting Stöner)
07.05 NL Sonic Whip! Nijmegen
08.05 DE Musikbunker Aachen (supporting Stöner)
09.05 DE Knust Hamburg (supporting Stöner)
10.05 LU Kulturfabrik Luxemburg (supporting Stöner)
11.05 FR La Poudiere Belfort (supporting Stöner)
12.05 FR Nouveau Casino Paris (supporting Stöner)
13.05 FR Connexion Toulouse (supporting Stöner)
14.05 ES Kriston Fest Madrid
15.05 FR Wolf Barcelona (supporting Stöner)
17.05 CH Bad Bonn Düdingen (supporting Stöner)
18.05 CH Gaswerk Winterthur (supporting Stöner)
19.05 AT Arena Wien (supporting Stöner)
20.05 AT PPC Graz (supporting Stöner)
22.05 DE Colos-sall Aschaffenburg (supporting Stöner)
23.05 DE Feierwerk München (supporting Stöner)
24.05 DE E-werk Erlangen (supporting Stöner)
25.05 DE Piano Dortmund (supporting Stöner)
26.05 DE KFZ Marburg (supporting Stöner)
27.05 DE Beatpol Dresden (supporting Stöner)
29.05 DE Desertfest Berlin
